It is alarming to see opinion over fact about the dangers of “socialism” bred from the deceptive lies from the Democratic Party and the media. Calling it racist having mandatory ID voting while you need an ID to drive, fly, purchase cigarettes, alcohol, get into a hospital, etc.
Of course, the only politicians mentioned making comments in this article are far-leftist Democrat politicians. I watched the short clips pieced together by CNN, NBC, and other Democrat networks, but nobody speaks of the full videos filmed and aired on Newsmax that showed the truth. Don’t forget the cell phone movies they keep taking down. What they don’t want you to see.
Build Back Better, “wow,” now there is a deception. $2.4 trillion that fattens the pockets of the rich and burdens the struggling middle class with the needs of the desperate lower class and the invasion on our southern border.
There is a pattern of personal dislike for President Trump that makes the previous article biased in nature. Trump is a man who moved from a lavish lifestyle to front and center, subject to ridicule from hateful opinions and lies. Why put America first with energy independence, a thriving economy (pre-pandemic), lowest unemployment in decades, a secure southern border under construction, and stronger military?
While being undermined by the far-left media, with false doctrine, now proven to all be from illegal spying upon a sitting president. That is called treason, but somehow some people still can't see the fault in the convictions.
As the price of food, fuel, clothes, car parts, human service, everything and still after two years of Biden, this administration still points the finger at Trump like a 5-year-old child. A debouched pull out in Afghanistan, what an insult to the veterans who have protected this nation.
The freedoms removed today, sadly, will not be missed by those who did not know they existed, not knowing of those who gave their lives for these freedoms.
As cancel culture seeks to remove the history that we have grown with, only to be replaced with critical race theory and hate. What have you done besides complain? Nobody is entitled. It’s earned.