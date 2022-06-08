To the Editor:
I am writing in response to the article that appeared in the May 18 issue of the Herald regarding development in Wildwood.
Wildwood has a history that is over a century old. Its story can be observed in the different styles of architecture that are still present on the island.
Mid-century modern architecture, commonly referred to as Doo-wop, is only one small part of the Wildwood story, although an important part. Wildwood has, or did have, one of the largest collections of that style in the country, a legacy to be proud of.
In November 2021, Stephanie Hoagland, an architectural conservator, in a program for Preservation New Jersey, stated that in 2001, the “Wildwoods were finally experiencing a resurgence of popularity. Wildwood’s Doo-wop architecture had attracted academic and media attention. With a large number of “mom and pop” motels, no chain stores, and its beachside location, the Wildwoods had a distinct 'sense of place' and an authentic identity.”
In short order, however, over 100 of the 300 mid-century modern motels that were sparking the revival were torn down to make way for condos and new motels. Many more have disappeared since then. Now, we’re experiencing a new wave of development that’s reminiscent of that which negatively affected Wildwood’s rebirth in the past.
In the most recent issue of “Preservation,” published by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, a feature article highlighted the renaissance of West Chester, Pennsylvania.
Thanks to efforts by the local government and business owners, the downtown is now thriving, with restaurants, eclectic retail stores, and a brewery. No buildings were destroyed. No new, modern, architecture was incorporated. The main street retained its historic charm, with old buildings updated and restored.
We have only to look at Cape May to see how successful embracing a town’s past can be to economic development. In the late 1970s, Cape May had little to attract visitors. Then, it embraced its Victorian heritage to become a year-round resort, pumping millions into the local economy.
Even more similar to Wildwood is Asbury Park. A few years ago, Asbury Park had become an impoverished town with a rising violent crime rate. Today, by embracing its musical and entertainment roots, it’s coming back, and tourists are returning to enjoy restaurants, the boardwalk hall, and nightclubs with good music.
Wildwood needs to embrace its reputation as a resort town, with good food, a great boardwalk and beach, and a celebrated nightlife. It needs to get back to its “distinct sense of place and authentic identity,” with shops, restaurants, and nightclubs with entertainment that caters to locals, as well as visitors.
We only have to look at the success of 60s weekends, cover band concerts in the summer and classic car shows to see that there is definitely a demand for a nostalgic link to Wildwood’s past. Mid-century modern architecture, and the music of that era, are increasingly popular with younger generations.
Mayor Byron was right when he said we shouldn’t abandon the past. That means saving those buildings that have a meaningful connection to Wildwood’s history, and it means saving the culture that led to Wildwood’s popularity in the past, its sense of place, and identity.
Development and preservation can peacefully coexist if developers and preservationists treat each other with respect and a willingness to cooperate.
If you agree, please contact the mayor (pbyron@wildwoodnj.org) and city commissioners (kfitzsimons@wildwoodnj.org and smikulski@wildwoodnj.org) and let them know.
The residents of Wildwood should have the town they want, not one imposed on them by others.
- Pary Tell, Cape May
ED. NOTE: The author is president of Preserving the Wildwoods: A Community Alliance, as well as chair of the Lower Township Historic Preservation Commission.