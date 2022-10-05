To the Editor:
I must agree with Bruce Allen that Americans do indeed have short memories. And it is useful that he wwants to “jostle” our memories regarding President Trump. However, in the spirit of fairness, I would like to add to his public service announcement to remind our community about the numerous lies of Joe Biden.
1. At a press conference on December 4, 2020 he stated “ “I don’t think [vaccine mandates] should be mandatory.” In the ensuing months he imposed an unconstitutional employer mandate regarding the vaccine that resulted in many Americans losing their jobs and/or careers.
2. At his Nomination Acceptance Address on August 20, 2020, he said ,”If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst…….It is time for us, for we, the people, to come together.” The only thing he did about unity was to unite Americans against him. His approval rating dropped to 38%.
3. In an interview on August 21, 2020, he stated that there would be “No new taxes” for Americans making less than $400,000.” The Joint Committee on Taxation and the Tax Policy Center both admitted that his Build Back Better Act would directly raise the raises on all middle-class households.
4. As to the Afghanistan withdrawal, on April 20, 2021 he said, “We will not conduct a hasty rush to the exit [out of Afghanistan]. We’ll do it — we’ll do it responsibly, deliberately, and safely.” All of us can recall the images of the chaotic and embarrassing American withdrawal. It is to note that Biden’s military advisers cautioned against this ignominious retreat. 13 American servicemen were killed and over $80 million of equipment and weapons were left for the Taliban.
5. In an interview with George Stephanoupolis on August 21, 2021, Biden stated, “We’re going to stay until we get [all Americans] out [of Afghanistan].” Instead, hundreds of American were left behind together with thousands of Afghan allies. Even General Kenneth McKenzie, the commander of CENTCOM, admitted that not every American was evacuated.
6. In an interview with Lester Holt on November 25, 2020, Biden said, “I will not…use the Justice Department as my vehicle to insist that something happen.” Space does not allow me to list all of the legally questionable raids and arrests conducted by the FBI on conservatives and Republicans. From 1/8/2020 with the raids on 4 Tennessee House Republicans to the arrest of a Catholic pro-life conservative, Mark Houck on 8/24/2022, the FBI has run rough shod over the 1st Amendment rights of American citizens, including President Donald Trump. Whistleblowers have come forward and confirmed that there is a deep political liberal bias in the FBI. On 8/25/2022, Mark Zuckerberg stated on the Joe Rogan Experience, that the FBI had approached Facebook with a “warning to be on the lookout for… controversial content, especially Russian propaganda” concerning Hunter Biden’s laptop. This leads one to suspect the FBI’s influence on the outcome of the 2020 Pre4sidential Election.
7. On September 25, 2021 Biden stated, “My Build Back Better Bill” cost zero dollars.” This bill had at least a $3.7 trillion price tag. His statement defies logic.
8. July 6, 2021, Biden said, “Not even during the Civil War did insurrectionists breach our Capitol, the citadel of our democracy. But six months today, insurrectionists did”. Insider.com compiled a searchable database of 727 people charged in the breach. NPR has a database of 829 people. Not a single defendant has even been convicted nor even charged with insurrection.
- John Stanoch, VILLAS