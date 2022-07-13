To the Editor:
There is a big problem at the Cape May County Animal Shelter (CMCAS). It’s not caused by too many surrenders or people somehow believing that dogs are disposable, although that is certainly a factor. No, the problem has been caused by mismanagement at the highest level.
When someone wants to adopt a dog, the standard is to walk through the kennels and see what furry face calls to you. Sure, you can look on Petfinder and see a pup that might seem like a perfect fit, only to discover that another dog giving you sad eyes or frisky hops while walking by is really the one for you.
At CMCAS, that is not happening. Instead, you have to put in an application for a dog that you have never seen in person and then meet that dog if you ever get a call back to schedule the appointment, and that is a big if.
When you go to the trouble to fill out an application and then never get a call, that potential adoption is lost.
This process might have made sense during the height of Covid, but that’s no longer the case.
Looking on Petfinder, it is clear that this “shelter” is nearing capacity. What will happen then? Euthanasia of healthy adoptable dogs seems likely, although totally avoidable if they would get their act together and work to have these dogs adopted. Someone needs to investigate the way that the dogs are euthanized.
Then, there is the care of the dogs themselves. When faced with 23 to 24 hours a day locked in a kennel, any dog would go stir crazy or languish. Dedicated volunteers do all they can to try to get a dog out for a walk or some time in a yard, but there are way too many dogs and way too few volunteers.
Many volunteers have left due to the continuing problems that they experienced and brought to the attention of the director, only to be ignored. The director will say that she is doing all that she can, but if pressed, will say that dogs only need clean kennels, food, and shelter. Any dedicated animal person knows that there is much more that a dog needs and deserves.
The “shelter’s” response to this letter will likely be filled with emphatic denials or outrage and certainly misinformation, or perhaps inaction and unaccountability given the existing political connections.
The simple reason for this letter is to start something good happening at CMCAS for the benefit of the dogs that are stuck there, or, if someone out there is looking for a dog to complete their family, perhaps consider rescuing one from these conditions.
- Donna Heller, Egg Harbor Township