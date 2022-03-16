Pray for Ukraine By Adeline White, Villas Mar 16, 2022 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor: We should all say a prayer for Ukraine. If Putin is left to do as he pleases, then no one is safe, including us. There is no excuse for what he is doing except power. Everyone in America should get down on their knees and thank God we live in a free country (so far). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Support Local Journalism; Join the HeraldCommunities need trustworthy reporting, but good journalism isn’t free. Please join the Herald's journalism efforts by subscribing or - if already a subscriber - by making a contribution. Subscribe or Contribute Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesMister Softee Store Coming to Court HouseGrandparents Arrested on Child Endangerment ChargesPocket Liquor License Changes Hands in AvalonDuo Wanted for Stealing Seafood and MeatIndictments Filed March 8Police Officers’ Criminal Cases ContinueN. Wildwood Prohibits Outdoor MusicArrest Made in August ATM TheftNew Resort Hotel Approved in Sea IsleStone Harbor Boulevard Speed Limit May be Reduced VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. North Wildwood - The Russians just sanctioned nine well known Americans. So, I guess we know who is NOT on their payroll or considered to be Russian propaganda spokespeople. Don't worry, no body from the Trump... North Cape May - West Wildwood states, "No new taxes". Yet, like everywhere else, they raise the existing taxes! Avalon - Is Jen Psaki serious? She joked about Russia sanctioning not Joe Biden but his father because there was no Jr. after his name on a piece of paper. She needs a reality check this stuff that is... Wildwood - Wow! Was anyone supposed to be surprised by the fact that, no officials from the “Mainland Wildwoods”, liked the idea of consolidation? Who would want to lose those perks? Fleecing citizens everyday... Villas - Sometimes I think I’m in an alternate reality when I see 600 square feet homes selling for a quarter million dollars. More Spouts