Letters to the Editor 2019

To the Editor:  

We should all say a prayer for Ukraine. If Putin is left to do as he pleases, then no one is safe, including us. There is no excuse for what he is doing except power.  

Everyone in America should get down on their knees and thank God we live in a free country (so far). 

