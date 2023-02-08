In 2022, our “powers that be” had a very busy year, making bad decisions that affected all of our lives.
They started with a heart stopping 15% property tax increase. Next, they hired an unqualified person for one of the highest positions in the township. He has been a complete train wreck. Finally, over the holiday season, while we were home pinching pennies, our elected officials, instead of placing a freeze on salaries, were doling out raises like flowing water.
Then, we turn the page to the new year. In Upper Township’s antiquated form of government, the mayor is elected by the committee. The “good old boys (and one woman)” sat in the backroom and plotted who would become mayor.
In a room packed with county officials, families, friends, and well-wishers, a majority vote was taken. The gloves came off and in one quick blow, Curtis Corson was out as mayor. The angst and humility on his face was undeniable. Being extremely distraught. Curtis showed strong resolve and finished the meeting.
We might not always agree on the issues, and I know politicians are supposed to have tough skin, but public humiliation is avoidable and totally unacceptable. This should never happen again.
We, the voters, should elect the mayor. We, the voters, deserve more transparency. We, the voters, are ready to put the gloves on and fight for a change in our government. Let round one begin.