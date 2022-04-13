Political ‘Isms’ By Joe Murphy, Town Bank Apr 13, 2022 10 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor: The appointment of Ms. Ketanji Brown Jackson was opposed by the two nasty “isms.” These isms are sex and race. Here are some numbers that shed light for me on her appointment. Women are 51%of the population. Yet, only 39.5% of federal judges are women. By race, most of the federal judges are White, 79.8%, and only 5.4% are Black. As of February 2022, only 70 of 3,843 people who have served as federal judges have been Black women. These numbers are not acceptable and should be corrected. We should also look locally and in our counties to see how many women are municipal or county judges. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Support Local Journalism; Join the HeraldCommunities need trustworthy reporting, but good journalism isn’t free. Please join the Herald's journalism efforts by subscribing or - if already a subscriber - by making a contribution. Subscribe or Contribute Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesRio Station Under New ManagementArrest Made in 1990 Wildwood Cold CaseOC Announces Bike Rules for BoardwalkUPDATE: County Confirms 4 Cryptosporidium CasesGas Station, Starbucks Slated for Rio Grande Avenue4 New Ventures Coming to Former Morrow’s Nut House SiteMiddle Officer Charged with Witness Tampering ResignsConvicted Drug Offender Wins Hearing on Wildwood Vehicle StopIndictments Filed April 5Middle Becomes Latest to Privatize EMS VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stone Harbor - Think taxes are high for a town operating at 60% on a 100% percent tax rate. Walk over to 95 Street and look at the new 3 million dollar lifeguard station that is operated 4 months a year. Or the... Stone Harbor - Thank you Councilman Moore and the committee for putting together a plan to deal with the trash and recycling issue. Stone Harbor - It’s amazing after a council member with committee input presents a trash collection proposal the Mayor is concerned about the boro property on 81st Street and impervious additions to walks for... North Cape May - Town Bank Rd. towards the bay is 35 mph. That’s thirty five miles per hour. You're welcome. Now slow down. North Wildwood - True leadership doesn’t mean possessing the power to lead. Even a blithering idi0t can get elected leader—as this country proved five years ago. Leadership means having the ability to inspire courage... More Spouts