Letters to the Editor 2019

To the Editor:  

The appointment of Ms. Ketanji Brown Jackson was opposed by the two nasty “isms.” These isms are sex and race.  

Here are some numbers that shed light for me on her appointment. Women are 51%of the population. Yet, only 39.5% of federal judges are women.  

By race, most of the federal judges are White, 79.8%, and only 5.4% are Black. As of February 2022, only 70 of 3,843 people who have served as federal judges have been Black women.  

These numbers are not acceptable and should be corrected. We should also look locally and in our counties to see how many women are municipal or county judges.  

