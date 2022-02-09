Cable news networks are almost unanimously banging the war drums as Russia increases its troop presence on Ukraine's border. Wall Street bankers, the Military-industrial Complex, and Bush neocons are licking their chops to tussle with the man Hilary Clinton compared to Hitler.
Unlike many Republicans, no Beltway Democrats have publicly taken a non-interventionist stance. Increased debt and inflation from what would be at least $5 a gallon gas would financially benefit Big Apple billionaires who by and large back the Democratic Party.
NATO doubled its membership since Secretary of State James Baker promised Soviet Prime Minister Mikhail Gorbachev NATO would not expand eastward if the Berlin Wall were torn down. With Finland and Georgia considering NATO membership, to what end does adding three countries bordering Russia with U.S. troops and missiles pointed towards Moscow serve?
In Bill Clinton's second term, he made Baker look like a liar by admitting Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary into NATO. When Clinton bombed Yugoslavia, it greased the skids for the ouster of Yeltsin and the entrance of strongman Vladimir Putin.
The support our military and intelligence agencies give to torturing dictators throughout Central and South America disqualifies the U.S. from spewing moral platitudes about human rights. Profiteering billionaires that litter Manhattan thrive on the slave labor, child labor, and political prisoner labor from China. Downplaying and ignoring the million dollars a kilo Chinese fentanyl entering the U.S. via Mexico is par for the globalist open border neocons.
Germany buying less expensive gas from Russia has helped to mitigate the disastrous dollar-devaluating policies of the current administration. A sustained hot war in Ukraine could easily lead to $150 a barrel of oil and abet a painful reset for the American middle class that has been gaining momentum with the weaponized Wuhan virus.