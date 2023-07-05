More Good Than Bad By Adeline White, Villas Jul 5, 2023 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save To the Editor: I would like to thank the person who found my wallet on June 25 at the Lutheran Church in Villas and turned it into one of the ladies at the yard sale. I never found out who it was, but may God bless you always. It just goes to prove what I said all my life that there are more good people in the world than bad. Thank you, again, from the bottom of my heart. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Anatomy Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Support Local Journalism; Join the HeraldCommunities need trustworthy reporting, but good journalism isn’t free. Please join the Herald's journalism efforts by subscribing or - if already a subscriber - by making a contribution. Subscribe or Contribute Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesVillas Man Accused of Strangling Former Girlfriend16-Year-Old Boardwalk Employee Accused of Inappropriately Touching 13-Year-Old GirlCourt House Man Surrenders on Child Porn Charges2 Female Greater Rhea Arrive at the Cape May County ZooExtended Surfing Hour Gone in MinutesCharges in Car Rally Deaths StandFirefighters Team Up to Deliver Baby in AmbulanceDennis Board OKs Amended Site Plan for Super WawaOcean View Man Pleads Guilty in Sex AssaultDRBA Updates Public on Growing Ferry Fleet VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Wildwood - I witnessed a family with a baby trying to cross the street in the crosswalk …. They were nearly struck. Needs to be ENFORCED!!!! Stone Harbor - Let me get this right - the biggest criticism of the new Administrator is that he hasn’t had any criticisms in the last 5 to 6 months? Really, ? How is that a negative? Maybe you’ve been hanging... West Wildwood - To the Ocean City spouter responding to the Cape May spouter about the turtle... Your line..."How about the poor whales and dolphens washing ashore right after the tubines were installed?"... Del Haven - The women against Trump in this country are a strong bunch, and will continue to stand up to make sure he is never in a position of power again. We celebrated the 4th of July holiday by realizing... Middle Township, - Middle Township high. The seniors who trashed the school did not cause 10k. Or 50K in damages. There was NO damage just a massive amount of clean up according to the principle . Stop listening to the... More Spouts Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald