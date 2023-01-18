The Atlantic Coastline has removed five to six dead juvenile and adult whale carcasses from its beaches in the last month or so. Listed below, it can be known that they are within miles of each other:
Keansburg NJ Coast Juvenile Sperm Whale 12-05-22
Whale Beach, Strathmere 30 ft Humpback 20 ton 12-10-22
Rockaway Beach NY 30 ft Sperm Whale 12-13-22
Chelsea Ave, Atlantic City Rare Humpback 12-23-22
Mississippi Ave Atlantic City TBD 01-07-23
I believe now is the time to stop any unnecessary ocean activity until an answer can be found for this unusual number of whale deaths. These large mammals that rely on sound for communication may be disturbed by the sonar technology being used in surveys in this area.
Military exercises have been known to cause disorientation and death among the whale population due to low frequency sonar. Scientists surmise that it is likely acoustics are having an increasingly prevalent impact on animals who rely on communication for survival.
In September 2012, 19 pilot whales, a mink whale, and a large Sei whale beached on the coast of Scotland close to the area where air guns were being used by ships surveying the ocean floor as a prelude to installing offshore windfarms.
Is this what is happening in our coastal waters? Is it a coincidence that surveying continues and whale deaths increase?
I plead with lawmakers and environmentalists to step forward to protect our large mammal species and all species in our waters who would be affected by any drastic change along our coast. Help our community find answers to these unreasonable deaths before our dolphin population begins there assent back to our waters. Please join the fight to protect our coast by joining ProtectOurCoast.org. Please also support Mayor Sera of Brigantine.
At the Dec 7, 2022, City Council meeting, Mayor Vince Sera expressed his personal views and opposition against the Atlantic Shores Wind Turbine Project 9 miles off the coast of Brigantine, NJ.
Mayor Sera has bravely stepped in and has noted after studying the issue for two years, "The Project is too rushed and too close to our shore and could potentially have a major impact to our environment and economy. It is time for the voices of Brigantine and South Jersey to be heard. Now is the time for the community to take action."