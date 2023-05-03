To the Editor:
It came as a shock when my husband and I heard the news that Mayor Marty Pagliughi was retiring from Avalon after 32 years. We retired 20 years ago and moved here permanently, so Marty is the only mayor we have ever known. He is a fixture here in Avalon!
Several weeks ago, Vince Conti wrote a glowing article in the Herald outlining Marty's accomplishments, including how Marty and his council were responsible for a 35% discount in flood insurance premiums in Avalon, one of very few such designations in the nation.
Marty consistently searched for better solutions to municipal issues through his team approach, inviting differences of opinions which resulted in a better path forward for the entire team. He worked to control costs by seeking shared expenses, as well as ongoing management of infrastructure.
Early on, he took on beach replenishment and dredging as a high priority since, as a beach town, this is critical to our value as a great place to live. Avalon has no long-term debt!
Marty's many other accomplishments include the addition of Veterans Plaza in the center of town as a tribute to our military veterans. Marty's emotional speeches at that plaza on special holidays in recognizing these heroes are memorable. He obtained an artifact for the Plaza from the Twin Towers so we would never forget how much our freedoms cost.
His support of the police, fire department and EMTs has always been a priority in the budget. Marty was a member of the fire department for years.
Avalon's Surfside Park is another gem that attracts people from all the shore communities to hear first class music from varied musicians.
Marty's decision, along with the recommendation of the council, to drop out of the County Library system resulted in creating a five-star library with varied programs offered to all members 12 months of the year either here or in their homes in other states.
The Bay Atlantic Symphony was another great addition to our list of cultural offerings inspired by Bob Watters but brought to fruition by Marty.
Having lived through Sandy and other storms, Marty realized the need for accommodating a place for people's pets if they needed to evacuate, so, as head of the Emergency Management system, he created a pet evacuation trailer for that purpose.
One of his many achievements that will continue to flourish is the creation of the Friends in Need charity with five other people from the borough over 20 years ago that was established to help people struggling with calamities that left them without resources.
Marty is a quiet, unassuming person who also serves as an usher and greeter at our church.
Marty has put forward a well-appointed team to carry on in his place.
With all his accomplishments, maybe Marty should run for president!
Thank you, Marty, for your service to our town! You will be missed! God bless!