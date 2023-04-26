I have been following the recent articlesregardingthe proposed Mahalo Resort project in Wildwood Crest. The “view corridor” issue may seem trivial tosome,but I disagree.I believe these view corridorsare indeeda very importantissue because theyimpactthe overall character and culture of Wildwood Crest.
I would like to share some observations on this topic and why I urge the Wildwood Crest Planning Board not to grant ICONA Resorts the variances they areseeking.
My wife and I live in Wildwood Crest and have been up and down the ocean drive from Atlantic City to Cape May many times over the years. When driving through certain towns (Sea Isle in particular), I have noticed a feeling of being “closed in” that I never feel in the Crest or anywhere on theFive Mile Island.
On one of our drives, it occurred to me that in some towns you cannot see the ocean because the view is obstructed by buildings on the beachfront across each street end. In other words, unlike the Crest where you can stand onOceanor Atlantic avenues and see clear to the beach, in some towns there are buildings across the street ends blocking your view. It occurred to me that this is what leads to that “closed-in” feeling in some shore towns.
On a recent walk on the Wildwood Crest bike path, we stopped at the Ocean Holiday (the proposed site of the Mahalo Resort) for a good look around. I now fully understand what the fuss is all about.
Many of the existing motels in the Crest are built so that their pool areas, sun decks, and parking lotsprovidea view “through” their property to the ocean. This is especially important for any properties on the opposite side of Ocean Avenue.
If the Mahalo ispermittedto expand its footprint towards Rosemary Road with theadditionaltower, many other Crest motels willlikely followsuit to increase their building footprint and revenue potential. Over time, this will dramatically increase the density of the area, significantly blocking the view corridors and reducing the open feel that Wildwood Crest currently enjoys.
Everyone has their favorite shore town because each town has its own unique character and culture.Let’snot overbuild Wildwood Crest to the point where we lose the things that make it so wonderful.
I urge the Wildwood Crest leadership to hold firm on this issue and not grant the variancessoughtby ICONA Resorts. The character of the entire town may be at stake.