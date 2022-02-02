To the Editor:
I am writing out of true concern for the direction our public schools are heading. Now, more than ever, our students need us to speak up and attend the school board meetings. I am sounding the alarm to rally our community to support our children.
On Jan. 25, at the Lower Township Elementary School Board meeting, I was left in utter disbelief as the board members stormed out of the meeting in complete disregard for the parents and community members.
A grandmother brought to light that she had reported the book, “Black and White,” by Paul Volponi, as being inappropriate and graphic, and the board had voted to keep this critical race theory book on the shelves of our elementary school libraries.
As the woman read the vulgar and X-rated passages from the book, the president of the board yelled and beat his gavel on the table in anger, demanding that she stop. Yet, she continued, and the words she read were so obscene they could not be spoken in the presence of the board, the very board that voted to allow our children to read it.
This book is about gang violence, gun violence, and has divisive racial ideology; the X-rated words that the woman read were horrible and truly wrong for any elementary student to be exposed to.
This book has no academic value, and yet, our school board voted that it was acceptable for our children. The board attempted to silence this woman by walking out as she spoke. She continued to read passages of the book. Her strength is this moment resounded with everyone in the room. As parents, we will not be silenced. We will continue to advocate for our children.
Many members of the board are so far removed from why they were elected. They are to be the guardians of our children’s education. We have invested too much trust in them, and they are dangerously putting politics first.
The principals and superintendent of the elementary schools are advocating for our children. The superintendent recommended the book was inappropriate and the school board ignored him.
As I sat at this meeting, it became clear that many members of the school board lacked moral conviction and basic discernment from good and evil.
I am calling on the LTES Board of Education to publicly apologize for their unacceptable conduct, for voting to keep this book and for attempting to silence any opposition to their views.
The members who voted to keep this book in our elementary schools need to be reevaluated. Their moral compass is broken, and they are void of integrity. Surely, the members of the board that voted to keep this X-rated book would not want their own children and grandchildren reading it, but they will allow it for mine and yours.
Sadly, our local school board is a perfect example of what is wrong with public education today. Parents are fighting for morally sound literature and the school board views them as adversaries.
This is wrong on so many levels. The parents are here to work with the school board, but the board thinks it knows better. Parents and guardians have a right to decide what is good for their children. They have a right to decide if their child needs a mask or a vaccine. They have a right to know what is being taught.
Please, come to the next school board meeting. May the members of the board have hearts to act and ears to listen. Every voice matters!
- LAUREN COX
Cape May