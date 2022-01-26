Letters to the Editor 2019

To the Editor: 

 

I find it a bit sad that newspapers in general and the Herald specifically do not make a greater effort to cover local high school sports. 

It would seem to me that in an attempt to generate more interest and even more advertisement in a newspaper, a good solid sports section, particularly local high school sports, would be a huge asset. 

The days of good high school sports coverage seem to be a thing of the past. I guess I am just wishing I could find a local newspaper that would go back to the days of legitimate write-ups on local games with box scores and stats included. 

I would bet it would generate more interest than the weekly complaint page, “Spout Off.” One can only hope!    

- EDWARD SHERRETTA SR. 

Cape May 

