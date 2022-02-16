Letters to the Editor 2019

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

To the Editor: 

The preborn child in the USA does not have any rights until he or she exits a woman's body. The child in the womb is already developed in so many ways, and he or she has been developing since life began at the moment of conception.  

Here in the U.S., the mother's "health" takes precedence; however, "health" can mean whatever the mother and the abortionist decide.  

Corporate media, along with women activists, are mainstreaming reproductive rights with no limitations. Why would our country decide to go extreme?  

There are only six countries in the world that allow no limitations. They are Canada, China, Netherlands, North Korea, Vietnam, and now the USA. A million babies are killed here annually. Think about it. This is wrong. Life is a gift! Support life! 

- CAROL LENNOX 

Villas 

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.