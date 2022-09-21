To the Editor:
As the debate over affordable housing continues, stake holders are no longer talking to one another, but over one another, and no party is willing to negotiate or concede the other has valid points.
What led to this disaster? Regulations and laws enacted to protect tenants stripped landlord rights.A landlord confided to me a house was rented to a single mother and child. After being told not to overload the outlets with space heaters, this was done, violating the lease agreement, burning out the outlets, and causing a fire hazard.
The child for recreation pulled the siding off the house.
Not receiving rent for two years, or able to evict, due to executive orders mandated by Gov. Phil Murphy. These “laws” were not debated or passed by our legislators.The landlord sued the tenant. Awarded two years back rent, plus damages to the house, the tenant filed for bankruptcy. All back rent and damages were erased.
Another landlord related how a tenant applied for a rental apartment. The applicant could not speak English. How did he expect to communicate with the landlord?The prospective tenant sued for discrimination. A lawyer discovered the tenant never filed an application, so discrimination is impossible. Court time is consuming and legal fees very expensive even for frivolous suits.
Thousands of landlords in this nation have been forced into bankruptcy. After two years of no rent, and no financial assistance from our government, landlords sold properties, or converted affordable housing into AirBnb's and weekly vacation rentals.Yet tenants are flush with money. Unemployment compensation, extended and increased unemployment, stimulus checks, jobs for cash, and tax refunds ensured the rent could be paid. The money went everywhere but to landlords.
Six landlords, including myself, at the onset of covid, met with Sen. Testa. We informed him that a policy of no rent would be a disaster and have future ramifications for everyone.No action was taken to compensate landlords, when all segments of society received monetary rewards. How can government allow tenants to live free in private housing?
Politicians ignored the constitution by not reimbursing landlords. Bureaucrats cannot seize or control housing without due compensation. Any business that cannot collect compensation for services rendered will cease to exist or change their business model. Corporations and individuals have been buying properties with cash purchases. And rents will increase substantially when all competition is eliminated.
“If you put the Federal government in charge of the Sahara desert, in five years there'd be a shortage of sand” - Milton Friedman.
And this is how affordable housing was destroyed and no longer available.
Many are commuting two hours a day for low wage jobs with no benefits. Lack of employees ensures business failures.To restore fairness, I propose Landlords be reimbursed for two years of no rent. The right to attach wages, pensions, tax refunds, and social security to pay back rent. The right to evict for cause in a timely manner. Severe penalties for the destruction of property and rental houses. Revised bankruptcy laws. Zoning laws to convert non-conforming buildings in a cost effective manner. Property tax deductions, tax credits, and other incentives to jump start housing.
At some point, our courts will determine who is lawfully owed compensation. Will the courts have the courage to chastise our legislators and award landlords monetary judgments?
Testing the political winds, I doubt it. Landlords were designed to fail by intelligent design. Historians will debate this in future generations and conclude our judicial system and legislators failed it's citizens.
- David Robinson, Cape May Court House