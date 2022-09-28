To the Editor:
It has often been noted that Americans have short memories. So allow me to jostle them a bit with regard to ex-president Trump
1. He claimed that women liked him to 'grab their p-ssies"
2. He did a disparaging imitation of a disabled reporter on stage at a rally then lied, claiming he never met met the man.
3. Claimed that his inauguration rally was larger than Obama's despite obvious photographic proof to the contrary.
4. Repeatedly claimed that Mexican immigrants were murderers and rapists, and claimed that they were being 'sent here' by someone or some Mexican entity.
5 Said that he has a genius IQ and proved that by claiming he aced a test for dementia patients saying at the same time that the last questions were 'tough'
6 Claimed that many African nations were 'sh-thole' countries.
7. Wanted to buy Greenland, prompting the Danish PM to say he was absurd.
8 Said any negative polls about him were 'fake news'.
9. He insulted war hero and senator McCain saying he liked soldiers who didn't get captured.
10 He stared directly at the sun during a '17 eclipse, suggesting it did not harm the eyes.
11. He claimed that wind generators cause cancer.
12. He suggested that a cold New Year's day proved that there was no climate change confusing weather with climate
13. He stated that trade wars are "easy to win" claiming that the countries who exported to us paid the tariffs, and actually boosted our trade deficits each year he was in office.
14. 17 women came forth with accusations of sexual assault and harassment, and in at least one case an actual rape; they included a former business partner, a Miss USA pageant winner, a journalist and Trump tower employee. He denied all the claims saying that several of them weren't attractive enough to be sexually assaulted.
15. He claimed that COVID 19 was a hoax. Instead of advocating steps like masking and maintaining social distancing, he kept saying it would go away. In fact, just when it was on the upswing in April 2020 he claimed that it did go away.
16. Trump promoted ineffective cures and preventative medicine for Covid, including swallowing disinfectants and ultra-violet light treatments.
17. He claimed that climate change was a hoax.
18. He reinstated energy wasting incandescent light bulbs, advocated water consuming flush toilets and don't forget "Trump digs coal"
19. His quote "Together we will make America rich again" contrasted with the growing income inequality during his administration furthered by tax cuts that mainly favored the wealthy.
20. Not to mention his most pernicious lie about winning the 2020 election and completely without proof.
This is only a tiny fraction of the traceable lies, misleading statements or attacks that he did during his four years in office. That should be contrasted with the very few things that he did accomplish, like reducing illegal immigration. The balance sheet weighs heavily against him, yet polls indicate that 75% of Republicans want him to run in 2024. It doesn't speak well for the savvy and intelligence of 1/3 of our voting population. Nor does it speak well for Christianity that such a high percentage of Evangelicals support him.
- Bruce Allen, Del Haven