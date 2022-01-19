Letters to the Editor 2019

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

To the Editor: 

 

Reading letters to the editor can be enlightening. I read a letter from a Trump denier that was misdirected. He doesn’t want Jan. 6, 2021, to be called an insurrection.  

An “insurrection” is a violent uprising against an authority or government. Synonyms for insurrection include rebellion, revolt, uprising, mutiny, revolution, insurgence, and insurgency.  

The writer can pick one, or he can maintain “insurrection,” but he needs to add either one of these adjectives: “unsuccessful” or "failed.”  

Some, alleged unsuccessful insurgents, brought weapons, human restraint tools to take prisoners and build gallows to hang then-Vice President Pence once he was captured.  

To call the events of Jan. 6 a normal day in the Capitol is madness. I hope this helps the deniers. You lost the election and the insurrection. 

- JOE MURPHY 

Town Bank 

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.