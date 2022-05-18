Innocent Hearts Are Never Silenced By James Mentz Sr., Cape May May 18, 2022 May 18, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor: This year, the Supreme Court will take up the Roe v. Wade case. In the year 2021, approximately 42.6 million babies were aborted. If you ever were involved in abortion, you need to ask God to forgive you. I am not writing this to condemn anyone, but to let you know that if you ask God to forgive you, then, someday, in heaven, you will see your baby’s face in the beauty it was meant to display. - James Mentz Sr., Cape May Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Support Local Journalism; Join the HeraldCommunities need trustworthy reporting, but good journalism isn’t free. Please join the Herald's journalism efforts by subscribing or - if already a subscriber - by making a contribution. Subscribe or Contribute Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesBayfront Wildwoods Homeowners on Hook for Expensive Bulkhead ReplacementsUPDATE: Wildwood Man Charged in Overdose Death Distributed HeroinErratic Driver Kills PedestrianTime to Let Doo-wop Go in Wildwood?Old Railroad Tracks Uncovered in Cape MayAvalon Council Discusses Transfer of Jack’s Place Liquor LicenseWonderland Pier Death Caused by Concrete CollapseCrash Fatality Brings Call for County Action; Culture & Heritage Becomes Advisory BoardBill to Ease Development in Wildwood Advances in LegislatureLower Tables Agreement with DRBA for Summer Concert Series VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Middle Township - Education Sec. Miguel Córdona says at some point people are going to have to pay what they can afford on their student loans. Well let them pay what they can afford and for as long as it takes... North Wildwood - Fifty years ago, the supreme court worked as intended. When Mitch McConnell denied Obama his right to choose a justice, it became political and broken. McConnell has done lasting harm to the Supreme... North Cape May - RE: The Middle Township comment on people driving and on their cell phones. Fear not. I have a very loud horn in my vehicle and when I see a driver on their phone, I give them a very loud, long blast... Stone Harbor - I agree with the spouter about the pickleball players. If you don't live here you should not take up court time from residents who pay the bills. I can't play certain times of the day... Villas - Everyone talks about how college is unaffordable. It is. But instead of making it free for everyone, what if we encouraged more companies to develop in-house talent programs? This is commonplace in... More Spouts Coast Guard Coast Guard Section - 2022 e-Edition Coast Guard Section - 2022