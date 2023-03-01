The controversy swirling around the recent sightings and shooting down of whatis considered to be“Chinese surveillance” objects, balloons, or other such flying objects presents clear and stark evidence of the brazen and aggressive policies promoted by the Chinese Communist government, the C.C.P., and Chairman Xi.
The fact that the current U.S. administration still is unwilling to characterize China as our archenemy but instead perpetuates the false notion that China is merely a “financial competitor” underscores the urgent need for the Republican-controlled Congress to take the lead in exposing and forcing an urgent response to China’s worldwide aggression. We are at war!
The Chinese political hierarchy that put Chairman Xi in power,ostensibly forlife, hasa clear visionof world domination under a totalitarian government hegemony. Make no mistake, this godless, ruthless, murderous regime has assigned no value to a humane, peaceful co-existence of individual rights.
They have annihilated the opposition; those who seek personal freedoms and those who acknowledge any kind of deity. They have no compunction about enslaving large groups of people (like the Uighurs, Christians and any other) that are not completely aligned with the Communist government as the prime force in life.
The expanse of their military now has a larger Navy and Army than the USA. They are building military staging areas at key points around the world in a comprehensive plan aimed at prevailing in a war with America. Documented evidence shows that the plan is world domination by mid-century, and they are following that plan whether by force or political/financial control.
This cold war is heating up. Biden is not concerned about the alarming aggression. The U.S. must act now. The threat is imminent.