Joe (not his real name) is homeless in Rio Grande. He has lived in the woods for over 6 years. He enjoys living in the woods. But he has no approved sewer, or water, or trash can. His tent is unheated. He is alcoholic. He needs help.
Tom (not his real name) is homeless in Rio Grande. He lives in the woods. He has a seasonal hotel job. He expects to soon have saved enough money to contract for a rent-to-buy house. His eviction from a wooded area during a rainy day soaked in his belongings. I helped him relocate (of course to another unauthorized place). There are no approved woods where he can live.
Bill (not his real name) is homeless in Rio Grande. He lives in the woods. He is a drug addict. You can only guess where he gets his financing. He needs help to get off drugs. He represents many of the perhaps hundreds of drug addicts among the homeless in Rio Grande.
Bob and Mary (not their real names) are homeless in Rio Grande. They live in the woods. They cannot find a house that they can afford. They do not meet the requirements for “affordable housing.” Their income is too low.
John (not his real name) is homeless in Rio Grande. He lives on $1 per day and saves his money from a job to buy into his dream. He is in the woods by his choice, willing to suffer to achieve. I commend him. I know he will fulfill his dream.
The above are only a sample of the hundreds of homeless in the woods of Rio Grande. Oh, you don’t know exactly where they live; they mostly keep quiet. But you can find some of them daily wandering our streets, occasionally in groups. You can even find some at The Branches, a compassionate place where some can find free food, showers, clothes, etc. They care.
What will you do for the homeless in November during National Homeless Awareness Month?