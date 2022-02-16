To the Editor:
I would like to address the topic of a recent letter submitted by Lauren Cox regarding a recent Lower Township School Board meeting. As you may recall, her letter addressed the issue of what can only be described as pornography on the shelves of the school library and the school board's arrogance regarding the parents' concerns over it.
This is an issue that is coming to light throughout the nation. It is not isolated to our area. I would direct your attention to hundreds of similar news stories available via a simple internet search. Perhaps the most notorious being those concerning Loudon County, Virginia. In such instances, the local school board should be told to resign or be charged with "distribution of child pornography."
First of all, the school board, like any other governing body, works for the people! Sadly, like many elected officials, once elected, these individuals and bodies take on the air that they are lords and gods who answer to no one! Their decisions are above reproach and how dare anyone question them or their authority.
Now, there are exceptions. I will admit that! Some elected officials really care about the people they represent and respect the opinion of those they serve. They are truly public servants. I have known some of them, but they are few and far between!
Elected officials must be held accountable to and by the people they represent, period! In the letter submitted by Ms. Cox, she detailed how the school board got up and walked out in an effort to silence that lady who was reading from the book in question.
In my opinion that was the moment when the school board tendered their resignations! They work for and are answerable to the people gathered at that meeting! When they refused to listen to those people and walked out... they forfeited their positions! Now, that is just my opinion, but that's how the residents of Lower Township should see it.
Unfortunately, this has become a trend among elected officials in this country. They do not answer to anyone! Not the people they represent, not the oath of office they take, not the Constitution they have sworn to uphold. They have become the masters and we have become the servants! Well, "we, the people" cannot allow this trend to continue!
Go to work tomorrow and tell your employer to take out the trash and make a pot of coffee... see how long you remain employed. There is no difference.
These officials work for us. Hold them accountable. Do not allow them to silence you or ignore you. If they don't perform to your standards, remove them. If it means recall elections or waiting for the next general election... remove them and replace them with individuals who understand the meaning of public servant and a government of, by, and for the people!
I implore everyone who reads this to do a little research. You will find this is not an isolated issue. It is happening nationwide! You will see a pattern in this. Our children's minds are being subverted and polluted with nonsense, pornography and propaganda and it's being done on purpose.
Many in this nation, I believe, want to raise a generation that is unable to think for themselves, has no idea of civics and Constitutional rights, nor will they have any clue of how the government is supposed to work! They want a generation of mindless sheep that will follow and obey their masters like sheep led to slaughter! Step up, speak up, and stand up to officials. They work for you!
- BERTRAM HALBRUNER
Woodbine