To the Editor: I fully agree with the letter from John Curtis regarding highway signs being misused to promote a political agenda regarding the windfarm being discussed and planned off our shores. These signs normally are used solely for the purpose of alerting drivers to potential hazards ahead, like local road flooding, impending high tides, or a bridge closure, etc. While I am not necessarily a proponent of the windfarm, I object to using these "emergency alert" signs for political gain.