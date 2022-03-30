To the Editor:
It took time but here they come. The 'right wingers' suddenly have all the answers in dealing with Putin's invasion. Where have you all been? Yes, this is just a prelude to the November election. The Monday morning quarterbacks and cherry pickers are on the move.
Being a novice, not a political genius, I will try simplicity. Prior to the invasion, all DC politicians were unanimous on hoping Putin would not invade. All knew that Putin was desperate for the U.S./NATO to somehow provide a 'reason' to invade.
Be clear Biden did take the lead to coordinate with NATO all possible best approaches not to provoke. Biden has been our informant as Boris Johnson, Macron, and others have been for their country. Let's not make this all Biden.
Sanctions were carefully implemented, not overdone, again not to give Putin 'reason' to invade. There was a slow methodical build-up of NATO military forces in strategic positions. There was constant encouragement for peace talks, Putin's efforts just disingenuous.
Wisely, Biden/NATO did not bring in heavy military artillery, again saving provocation, yet planning if needed. At this point, the 'right wing' is all in on the process, no noise, little disagreement. If there was to be an invasion, it would be by Putin's doing.
Prior to the invasion, President Zelenskyy suggested the west was exaggerating the chances of an invasion. Well, Putin chose invasion!
At this time, Biden/NATO increased the flow of weaponry, but you can only move so much from so far, with the U.S. carrying the burden. Although Putin's war management is poor, his sheer numbers and equipment would be too much until more could arrive.
Through this process, Zelenskyy has been a leader beyond expectations. We as viewers can only watch Putin's evil while he must live it. He wishes a 'no-fly zone' but must realize the catastrophic results may be even worse.
Putin, an 'unhinged' leader, might just go nuclear if frustrated. Zelenskyy has addressed our politicians and leaders for 'more help,' understandably. The U.S., currently not being 'America First,' has given immensely and will continue to do so.
But here comes the right! All along they have been supportive of our commitment but the very words of Zelenskyy - "we need more" - brings out the worst in politics.
With each passing day, more on the right take aim at Biden's lack of giving more, as if there is some magic to be found. Here comes Graham, McConnell, Cruz, Hawley, Scott, Sasse, and the list will grow.
Why do they support 'more,' then vote 'down' proposed aid? All that is requested makes sense 'now' but it would not have been wise earlier, giving Putin his ticket to destroy Ukraine and just kill at will.
As more weaponry arrives, the Ukrainians will be more capable. Yes, Putin is killing and destroying now, but he has already met a beast. At present, one cannot ask for more, stop with the political theater.
Maybe the right realizes the good management of the situation but has a compulsive need to find fault for a job done well. As we move closer to the November election, remember this current reality as the cherry pickers will set out to manipulate facts for political gains.
Hopefully, the 'reasonable right' will not go to the 'alternative facts right.' To rebuild NATO and the 'graduated' implementation of sanctions, the calculated delivery of weapons, we must be honest and give credit where due. All the best to President Zelenskyy, a true leader, and his courageous people. They will prevail!