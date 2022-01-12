Letters to the Editor 2019

To the Editor:  

To everyone who reads and enjoys the free Cape May County Herald, why not send in $1? If everyone who reads the Herald would do that, it would help a lot. 

Imagine if hundreds of people would send only $1. Wow, it would really help. Let’s all help out the greatest paper in Cape May County. 

God bless everyone and have a happy and healthy new year.  

- ADELINE WHITE 

Villas  

ED. NOTE: Thank you for your kind words and support. We really appreciate it. 

