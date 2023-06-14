June is Gun Violence Awareness Month. This national tragedy grows and touches communities in every state.
A recent decision by U.S. District Court Judge Renee Bumb, entering a preliminary injunction against enforcement of limiting concealed carry of firearms in certain "sensitive places" as defined under New Jersey law, could put citizens at greater risk.Theseplaces include beaches, libraries, parks, public gatherings,zoos,and bars.
Judge Bumb's ruling was the result of a lawsuit filed by the NJ Rifle and Pistol Clubs against the State of New Jersey. By leaving the ban in place for youth sporting events and playgrounds, Judge Bumbfailed tospecify who wouldbe responsible forthe lines of demarcation between the "park" and the "playground" or the field within the "park" where the "youth sporting event" is held.
We live in the most densely populated state in thenation,yet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report lists New Jersey as having the fourth lowest death rate by gun - 4.1 per 100,000 population.This is due, in large part, to our gun laws that set a high standard.We are much safer with that higher threshold.
The U.S. Supreme Court, in deciding New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, Superintendent of New York State Police in June 2022 have used the Second and Fourteenth Amendments to begin to strike down state statutes that havemaintainedthis higher standard for a permit to carry a concealed weapon.
While intended to offer relief to law-abiding citizens, I believe the theory of unintended consequences will have its day.
There have been restrictions on public carry going back to the ratification of the Second Amendment in 1791. Ourforefatherswere wise in many ways. Western towns in the 19th century restricted the carrying of firearms for goodreason. Sound thinking, safety first.
Judge Bumb's decision, under appeal by the state, willlikely getto the Roberts Supreme Court. Think of that whenyou'rein a bar next to armed patrons.
Let'sall make Gun Violence Awareness Month something positive. I hopewe'renot offering "thoughts and prayers"more and more.That'sjust not working.