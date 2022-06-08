I do not know what the answeris,but I know what it is not:Inaction! Every mass shooting in America is one too many and it is time to stop kicking the can down the road and demand our politicians do something to save the lives of our children.
I am the son of a veteran, the father of a veteran, and a veteran. I am also a Texan who grew up with guns and I support the rights of citizens to own firearms but enough is enough.
I cannot give you the answer that will savelives,but I know for certain it is not what we are doing now. We as a nation need to put aside our differences and agendas and start this discussion.
Before moving to New Jersey, I had a concealed carry permit. I had to pass a city, state, and federal background check and I had to pass a class and qualify on a range before I was allowed to conceal carry. Maybe something like this should be a qualifying process for gun ownership?
I respected what I hadearned,and my actions protected the right I had earned. Law-abiding Americans should not have their Second Amendment rights infringedupon,but we also have to stop this carnage.
Our children are our most preciousresource,and it is unacceptable that they have to grow up with the fear that they can be murdered just going to school. There needs to be a hard look at mental illness in our country and more treatment options for people with mental illness.
This is not an easyanswer,and it will be a long journey for all ofus,but every journey starts with a singlestep,and it is long past the time for us to begin this journey. The inaction of our lawmakers isunacceptable,and it is time we all stand together and demand change in our country.