Letters to the Editor 2019

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

To the Editor: 

 

I have lived in the Villas for 60 years. I am tired of people complaining about our Lower Township Police Department (LTPD), mayor, road department and ladies at the tax office. They all do a great job. 

The road department did a good job of snow removal. As far as the LTPD and mayor not doing a proper job concerning the drug problem, they do the best they can with what they have to work with. 

We do not have a large police department considering the area they have to cover. You must remember not all officers are on the street. Some are sick, on vacation and off-duty. 

If you are not happy here, I suggest you move elsewhere, perhaps Philadelphia. 

By the way, I have no relatives in any of the positions mentioned.  

- ADELINE WHITE 

Villas

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.