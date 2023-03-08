At an early age, my mother was diagnosedwith havingMS (multiple sclerosis). The disease would come in “waves” and it left her with a frail body.
God, however, gave her an inner strength and peace of mind. She always believed that love of family and community was key to enjoying a fulfilled life. She also instilled in us a strong work ethic.
Living at the shore during the busy summer seasons, I took full advantage of the job opportunities all thought high school. I worked two jobs. In the winter, I would work weekends and holidays to make extra money.
After graduating high school, instead of going to college, I kept working. The college money I saved was used as a down payment on a small cottage. It was a nice rental unit.
As fate would have it, mom was struck by a “wave” and went blind. The quaint cottage was a perfect place to live. We fixed it up and moved in together.
Miracles do happen. A successful eye surgery restored Mom’s sight. Life was good for a while.
The next “wave” could not be cured by surgery. When MS struck again, Mom became wheelchair bound. Her faith in God was never stronger. Weremodeledand became a handicapped accessible home.
One morning, after I had gone to work, our beloved Dr. Hauck (who still made house calls) found Mom on the bedroom floor. This “tidal wave” put Mom in the hospital and finally into a nursing home.I was powerless to help her this time.
Altogether, we spent six unforgettable years in the cottage. I later realized that this was God’s plan for the both of us.
I graduated from Brown University (Mom’smaiden name) with an MBA (Master of Business Administration), honors, and at the top of my class.
Being able to laugh at yourself and having a wry sense of humor was Professor Jean’s teaching style. Besides a grateful, loving son, Mom had also taught me perseverance, humility and to always keep my faith.
When that day finally came, Iknowthe Lord was waiting with open arms to greet Mom!