Equal Time for Veterans By Kathleen Kramer, Wildwood Jun 14, 2023

To the Editor: While I understand that in this ever so sensitive time, the need for all to be seen and heard, I do not understand the need for "Pride Month." I cannot wrap my head around the fact that we honor veterans who fought and died for "everyone's freedom" with a one-day acknowledgement. How can you justify a month for gay pride? We have Pride Month, Black History Month, yet only Veterans Day. This is just my opinion and according to present day standards, I am entitled to it! Indeed, I have members of my family who have served and sadly died so that all could be free - gay, black and everything in between. Let's just give it a little thought, huh?