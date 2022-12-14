I read the Herald’s story about the problem at Margaret Mace School. I am very much surprised and disappointed that something more isn't being done to protect the students in this school. This is an outrage that one student is allowed to inflict this type of mental abuse on others.
It needs to stop immediately. What is wrong that the school principal and Mr. Armstrong are not addressing this with a "no tolerance" attitude?
Parents and students need to make their voices heard over and over again.
I am originally from North Jersey. I raised two daughters. My oldest daughter is 51 years old, and graduated from college at the top of her class. She worked in New York as an account executive for a successful public relations firm and has travelled all over the world for business.
She is now raising three of her own children. One is a nursing school student in Connecticut, and now starting to look for a college for her oldest son. To this day, one thing that sticks in her mind is the bullying she endured in elementary school. This is of course happened many years ago, but the affect bullying has on children is real and becomes part of their childhood.
It's wrong, just wrong and should not happen. The grown-ups need to step in and put a stop to it.