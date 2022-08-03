I recently had the pleasure of attending the Cape May County 4–H Fair. Wow! What an outstanding event!
Congratulations to Rutgers Cooperative Extension, 4-H professionals, foundation directors, adult volunteers and youth members who obviously put so much time and effort into making this year’s 4-H Fair a huge success.
The Cape May County Board of Agriculture’s Chicken BBQ was delicious, the amusements were exciting, and the wide variety of vendors added to the general quality of the event.
The beautiful appearance of the Fairgrounds with the 4-H members Club gardens, projects and exhibits showed exemplary effort and involvement. It was a real joy to be there and see the strong comeback of this event.
In almost 50 years of attending this 4-H Fair, I have never seen it looking better with so many creative and exciting innovations! The number of people involved in support of this event is significant and their obvious energy, teamwork and community spirit deserving of praise. They can all be proud of this great success.
If you are looking for a fun way to have a positive impact in your community, I encourage you to join the team and help support this worthwhile effort. It was a real pleasure to attend this year’s Cape May County 4-H Fair and I,for one, am looking forward to next year.