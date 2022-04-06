To the Editor:
This is a response from Cape Hope with regard to David Robinson’s letter titled, “Affordable Housing: We Can Fix This.”
First, we do not disagree with many of the points Mr. Robinson made; however, the Cape Hope name was introduced in the first sentence, and its goals were mischaracterized.
It is not Cape Hope’s intention to create a homeless shelter. Cape Hope is trying to create a gospel rescue mission and community care center. Our vision is to create a facility where services and programs are provided to help break the cycle of homelessness and help people become self-sustaining, contributing members of society, again.
This is far more than simply providing shelter for the homeless and allowing the so-called “social ills” to continue. Incidentally, for those who might consider alcoholism and drug use a social ill that is prevalent in the homeless community, we don’t deny those problems exist, but it must be noted that there are far more alcoholics and drug users who are housed than who are homeless.
Part of our vision includes helping those with substance abuse problems get connected to the services they need to break the cycle of addiction.
Cape Hope has the vision of developing temporary, transitional, affordable housing. Included in that vision is a small element of emergency housing.
At present, it has only been possible to shelter people by placing them in local motels. We feel this is not sustainable or reasonable for a number of reasons. Neither is providing food and clothing while allowing them to remain unsheltered.
We would like to see those experiencing homelessness in Cape May County have the opportunity to “go back home,” as we spoke about in our seminar in February, meaning to have a home once again.
We agree that there is a lack of affordable housing in Cape May County, and with the cost of housing and building housing being so high (and rising) there is little incentive to provide decent, affordable housing.
We have also seen how converting year-round rentals to short-term lodging is displacing people who were employed and paying rent. As Mr. Robinson pointed out, the only option for many of these people is to move in with friends or relatives, which increases the use of the property, and the expense to the landlord.
Homelessness is a multifaceted issue with myriad causes and associated problems. Cape Hope recognizes this, and while it is an uphill battle, we believe in a big God who wants His children to work to better the lives of the less fortunate and to look out for the lives of the vulnerable in our community.
Mr. Robinson said, “Small landlords are the solution.” Frankly, landlords who are willing to provide safe, decent, affordable housing in Cape May County are rather “big” in our estimation. We wish him well with the other issues he raised.
ED. NOTE: Venturini-South is the president and chief executive officer of Cape Hope.