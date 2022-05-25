I was born at the tail end of the Truman presidency, so I have lived through over a dozen administrations both Democrat and Republican. I have seen my share of good and bad in both parties but none as inept and out of touch as President Biden and his administration.
Having grown up in a Democratic family in Philly at a time when it cared about the working class and neighborhood folks, I have also witnessed its metamorphosis into a globalist/Marxist ideology where lust for power supersedes the needs of the American people.
People are suffering directly as a result of Biden/Democrat policies. He refuses to take action to alleviate that suffering.
We have a record number of illegal immigrants invading our southern border at the invitation of Biden. They are being bused and flown into the interior and put up at taxpayer expense. They are unvetted and Border Patrol reports that potential terrorists are among them.
Crime across the country is at record high levels due to soft on crime Democratic DAs and AGs and anti-police sentiment. Big Democratic-run cities like Chicago, Detroit, Baltimore, and Philly... are like war zones where thousands continue to die needlessly.
Fentanyl deaths among young people 18-34 have surpassed 100,000 this year already thanks to China and the Mexican cartels who now have free reign under Biden.
Fuel prices are at record levels due to Biden's attack on fossil fuels and his promise to phase them out which he started immediately with restrictions on drilling, closing the XL pipeline, shutting coal plants... leading to the current crisis. Everything in this country depends on those fuels; delivery of goods, heating homes, air travel... green energy will neversuffice,and we are already experiencing a considerable decline in our quality of life in what was once the most prosperous nation on Earth.
For seniors and those on a fixed income, it is devastating. Reckless government spending, a 40-year record inflation, thousands of businesses not coming back after the totalitarian Covid lockdowns. Not to mention the divisive attacks on those who do not share the same political views, fake claims of "white supremacy," critical race theory, censorship disguised as "fact-checking..."
Wake up, people, and vote these autocrats out or get used to living under their thumb. We were all 100% better off under Trump. That is just reality.