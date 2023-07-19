I read a recent column in the Herald where a Christian woman was discussing "a teaching," although itwasn'tclear if it wasa teaching of Christian values or a teaching of the Bible.
She wrote,"… if wrong teaching occurs, the students end up with a misinterpretation or wrong interpretation of God’s word and it follows that then the application of Scripture in their lives will be wrong."
There is a bit of a problem - why does anyone need to interpret or teach the Bible? Is she saying that Godcan'twrite clearly?
If the Bible is in fact God’smessage and/or instructions tomankind, thenit should be clear and easily understood. No need to discuss it; just look up the proper way of behaving and act accordingly.
In some cases,theBible does say it clearly, like if a child dishonors his parents by cursing or mocking them, or angrily talksback to them, he should be put to death.
Unfortunately, ifthe Bible is the actual word ofGod, then we are forced to say that Godcan'twrite clear prose. And Jesuscan'tspeak it.
Blessedarethe meek,forthey shall inherit the earth. Nice poetry, but is it instructive? The Bible purports to give guidance to life. I want guidance on housing and foodsupplementsfor the 'meek' and the poor.
The famous Sermon on theMountdoesn't providemuch clarity on ethical or moral issues. Nor doespretty much anythingin theBible, nor does anyone who "interprets" theBible,which leads me to think either that Goddoesn'tcare what we do or that if He does, Hecan'tbe bothered to explain what He would like us to do.
Then there is another possibility:Christians are simply incorrect;the Bible is not the word of God.
I'mleaning towards the latter because I thinkit'sreasonable to say that an all-knowing, all-powerful God should be able to writeinstructionsas well asa reasonably intelligenthigh school junior. For that matter, a loving,all-powerfulGod could solve all the problems on earth with a snap of his fingers,but as far as I can see, that hasn'tyet happened.
None of the above requires much intelligence. I, for example, realized as I sat in thedugoutof the Little League field in the Crest watching my baptism classmate make silent prayers at the end of the inning for his team to win the game, just as I was praying for Scrivani Buick, my team. Even Godcouldn'tmake us both win. That was when I had just turned 12 - normally not an age of maximum critical reflection. Later,of course, I realized the absurdity of a loving, all-powerful God allowing 5-year-old children to die of bone cancer.
So,Idon'tfind it surprising that the countries of the world,which rank highest on the United NationsNational Happiness Index are drifting away from Christianity. They tend to be healthy,wealthy,and wise. The average person in the U.S.isreasonably wealthy, notall that healthy,and how wise is a seriously open question.