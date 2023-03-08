To the Editor:
On a recent air odyssey to Florida to visit family, the defects of "assuming" became evident. While I have traveled the world, thanks to Uncle Sam, the new ways of travel are challenging indeed, at least to those of an older, gentler time.
I have most of the required modern amenities, but they are not a guarantee of successful traveling.
Air security is understandable. The last time I stood in a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) line at the Fort Myers, Florida, airport, I felt like a bull going to slaughter. The line was long, and the future was unknown. Would I have to strip down to prove I wasn't carrying anything offensive? It was then that I decided to pay $78 and get a TSA PreCheck number that would permit me to skip the "slaughterhouse" line and zip through in under five minutes.
Subsequently, I traveled to Egg Harbor Township to become a card-carrying TSA PreCheck flyer. I paid my $78, had my fingerprints done, and mugshot snapped. I assumed (bad idea) the next time I flew that all would be well.
Fast forward to Feb. 15 at 5 a.m. at Atlantic City International Airport. Southbound again, I checked my bag and got my boarding pass. Happy that I could zip through the TSA PreCheck line, my smile quickly turned upside down. The agent, who tried multiple times to prove I was me, and had a KTN (Known Traveler Number), told me to go back to the airline counter and try again. I did. The woman there did her thing again and sent me back to TSA.
Once again, I was rejected. So, through the TSA regular line I went. I had to remove my belt, which was nonmetal, and my pants slid down a bit, which added to my anger. No, I'm not 75. If I were, I wouldn't have had to go through in stocking feet with pants askew.
The flight went well, albeit cramped like a sardine. Then, about 15 minutes from touchdown, I remembered leaving my parking garage ticket on the car's dashboard. That added angst, but I decided to settle it when I returned.
Ten days later, when I checked in at the Fort Myers airport, the airline agent double-checked when I told her about the TSA PreCheck mix-up. She was kind enough to ask my birthdate, which the airline had listed incorrectly. She corrected the date, and I went through security almost unscathed. I forgot to empty my shirt pocket and that my hat had metal rings around the holes. For that reason, the TSA PreCheck originally rejected me. Hatless, I passed.
Finally, after landing at Atlantic City airport, I found my car. In the meantime, I added extra money to my E-ZPass account to pay for the parking bill.
I was stonewalled when I got to the exit to pay in the E-ZPass Plus line. Nothing worked. The attendant came over, and I explained my dilemma. She said, "You have a ticket. You'll have to pay with your credit card. You should have gone through the E-Z PassPlus lane when you entered the parking garage."
I paid with a credit card and went on my way.
Was I supposed to know to use that E-ZPass Plus lane? No one mentioned that. If you have an E-ZPass, it's assumed you're wise enough to know what Plus means. Some people know. I didn't. Never assume.
ED. NOTE: The author is the Herald's managing editor emeritus, who retired after 31 years Sept. 1, 2019.