To the Editor:
The wonderful and exciting holidays of happiness are upon us. Let us get out of our comfort zone and meet one of our neighbors that we do not know.
Look down your street and see the house that has people in it that you can’t call by name. Now, make your favorite cookies, or pies, or knit a warm cozy scarf, or make a simple card, and introduce yourself with a happy smile and a warm heart.
It really is giving of yourself to help someone else feel happy and special. After all, that is what the holidays are all about.
It all started with Bethlehem when Jesus came to Earth as a special gift to people on Earth. It then continued with the wise men bringing gifts to someone they did not know.
So, Cape May County, join the “Meet Your Neighbor Project” and have fun meeting someone new. If you can’t cook, or sew, or draw a card, go to the wonderful dollar store and buy cookies.
There is always something that you can do to make this holiday season special for yourself and for someone else.