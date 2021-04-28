To the Editor:
Last month, I submitted what I had intended to be my last letter to this paper. I had come to a point where I felt there was no longer any point in voicing an opinion.
Many comments on my submissions were negative and few supported what I had written. One detractor actually stated he hoped it would be my last letter.
Over the last month, I have reflected at length on whether this was the right thing to do. I have decided that I was wrong. I was doing exactly what the leftist liberals wanted and falling prey to their bullying tactics.
I will not be silenced. I believe that the opinions I write reflect the thoughts and feelings of many of my fellow citizens.
We have come to a crossroads in this nation, one from which a wrong turn could end life and freedom, as we have known it for 240-plus years.
It is obvious to me and many others that there are forces at work in this nation and the highest levels of government, whose sole intent is to destroy America as we know it, destroy democracy, freedom, the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the will of free men.
They want total control and nothing short of it.
There was a time in this nation when freedom-loving individuals, who supported the Constitution and believed the Constitution said what it meant and meant what it said, were revered and respected.
Today, they are considered by many to be an enemy of the state. Unfortunately, I believe, this is the opinion of many in Washington D.C.
Everything I see happening today in government points to one thing - communism/socialism is coming to America. You can take that to the bank.
Yugo Chavez did not take control of Venezuela by revolution. He did it by democracy, then changed the national courts and the national constitution.
What are we seeing right now in America? A movement to pack the Supreme Court and our Constitution undermined.
Recently, President Biden stated, "No amendment is absolute." What happened to "rights?" The Bill of Rights are our rights. They are not bestowed upon us by government or politicians, and they cannot be repealed by them either.
The very future of this nation is at stake today. Every American needs to open their eyes and see what is happening right in front of their faces.
It is time to pull our heads out of the sand and stop believing that there is nothing anyone can do. Stop swallowing the "official narrative" and accept the truth. We are being taken over and controlled by foreign interests and foreign investments that are infiltrating our nation’s capital with a communist/socialist agenda.
For decades, we have sat back and accepted whatever the government decides to ram down our throats. It is time for it to stop.
"We the people" decided we would be a free and independent nation. "We the people" must determine to keep it that way.
I realize that I have far more years behind me than before me. I don't have that long to deal with what may come. My fear is for my children, my grandchildren, and their children. What lives will they live in this nation?
Will they enjoy the freedom and prosperity our fathers enjoyed, or will they live the lives like a generation of Cubans have lived? Will they have the freedom to speak their minds, or will they be bullied into silence for speaking against the "official narrative," too?
God have mercy on us.