To the Editor:
What word, after seven months, is more descriptive for what is happening to my country at the southern border than stupidity?
Thanks to some of the past leaders, we still have a country, but for how much longer? We, the people, are not getting much help from the right. By the same token, we, the people, voted, knowing what this bunch was going to do, and voted them in any way.
We are spent into oblivion. It will be a show to see how much of our tax money ends up doing the job. Then, there are all the payoffs to which most of the money goes. Remember all the money spent on businesses that never opened. Right now, I believe in DC they are standing in line to get a piece of the pie.
The pipeline was another brilliant move. Now, there is an out-of-sight lawsuit going on over that. Who picks up the tab for this one? $3.29 a gallon.
To stop the wall, which was above a brilliant move was doing the job. Now, look at the border. We don't hear much from the White House about that.
We hear all about masks and shots, which change every day. This is the daily topic of confusion from the White House.
Afghanistan is being overrun. Now, isn't that a surprise? This has been going on forever. We learn nothing from history. Now, there is a diplomatic sit-down wanted by my country. There is no one to sit down with.
It is time to go breathe in some fresh Cape May Point air. That is one thing that the brains in DC have not yet destroyed.
Folks, there is a lot riding on the next two elections; 2022 and 2024 may be the last chance we have. These problems the country has are man-made and can be fixed by man, but not with what we have right now.