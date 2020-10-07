To the Editor:
I've owned or rented on Seven Mile Island for 65-plus years and have enough wonderful memories to fill a book. Another book could be written about the cherished landmarks that have fallen over time, and Smuggler's Cove will undoubtedly join the list.
During the same time span, I find it curious that no attempts were made to designate special sites as historical landmarks, or to seek Open Space funding. Aside from 81st Street, Stone Harbor, in particular, provides very little access to the bay.
When Smuggler's Cove is gone, there will be nowhere in town for a vacationing family to rent a boat or buy bait and tackle or fuel. It's hard to believe.
A quick browse of the local real estate listings includes $10 million homes that are paying $26,000 in taxes. Does Stone Harbor's leadership really think those owners will disappear if they need to pay more to preserve the town's history and charm?
Some cite progress, but when Hahn's, Henny's, the Shelter Haven, "The Nun's Beach," and Smuggler's Cove fall, "The Seashore at Its Best" loses something.