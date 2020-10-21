To the Editor:
I proudly endorse the reelection of Mayor Tim Donohue to the Middle Township Committee for another three years. We are fortunate to have Tim continuing to communicate with us - while we all are dealing with these crazy times.
We have seen a new police substation, in Rio Grande, we now see more police officers on the street, he has provided more recreation, like the fishing piers, new parks for youth, and adult activity.
I'm most proud of the new dog park, basketball, pickleball, and general playground area on Railroad Avenue, in Rio Grande, the bike trail completed.
Having our mayor working for the state Senate and Assembly puts Middle Township in the position to secure more for our township. Tim knows how to get things done. I'm asking all my family and friends to vote for my friend, Tim Donohue.