To the Editor:
The more things change, the more they stay the same.
Here are the words of candidate Jimmy Carter after accepting the 1976 Democratic Convention nomination to run for president: “Our country's lived through a time of torment. It’s now a time for healing... We have an America that, in Bob Dylan’s phrase, is 'busy being born', not 'busy dying'... It’s time for America to move and to speak, not with boasting and belligerence, but with quiet strength, to depend in world affairs not merely on the size of an arsenal, but on the nobility of ideas, and to govern at home, not by confusion and crisis, but with grace and imagination and common sense.”
This was over 40 years ago, and it describes America today. I feel confident that these words are embedded in Biden and will guide him and us. Let’s hope they never have to be said again.