Letters to the Editor 2019

To the Editor:  

When they tell you that abortion is between a woman and her doctor, they're forgetting someone.  

Prayer for life: O God, our creator, all life is in your hands from conception until death. Help us to cherish our children and to reverence the awesome privilege of our share in creation. Bless all who defend the rights of the unborn. Be merciful toward those who fail to love. Give them peace. Amen. 

 

- CAROL LENNOX 

Villas 

