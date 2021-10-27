To the Editor:
In nine short months, the authoritarian Biden administration has driven this country to the precipice. Identity politics on steroids in the form of the revisionist and divisive critical race theory (CRT) is setting race relations back a generation.
Crime rates at historic levels, over-reaching mandates and shutdowns, demonizing those who question the narrative, censoring legitimate medical experts who disagree, and obscuring the efficacy of the vaccines and certain therapeutics.
Both Biden and Fauci have been caught in numerous inaccuracies, yet the mainstream media gives them cover. Remember when Biden said he would never mandate vaccines?
The Department of Justice (DOJ) has been weaponized against conservatives/Trump supporters. They are now seen as "domestic terrorists."
Even parents who attend school board meetings to protest the indoctrination/sexualizing of their children are the targets of FBI scrutiny. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe openly stated that parents should not have a say in what schools teach their children. Really? Sounds like totalitarianism to me.
The Afghanistan pullout was a disaster that cost the lives of 13 brave service members and condemned hundreds of civilians who worked with our troops, some American citizens, to be hunted down by the Taliban.
Gas prices (which affect the price of all goods) are at a 40-year high. The cost of living for an average family rose by $175 per month.
While American citizens are forced to get vaccinated or lose their jobs, tens of thousands of illegal immigrants from 50 different countries (according to the Border Patrol) are pouring across the southern border and being released into the interior of the country. We have no idea who they are, and many may be Covid positive. Dems see no problem.
Biden and his administration are spending trillions that our grandkids will be on the hook for to push their socialist agenda. No wonder his approval rating is around 38% and falling.
According to a recent Rasmussen poll, 56% believed that there was cheating in the 2020 election. While the Biden family has made a lot of money through their corrupt influence-peddling and Hunter should be found guilty of a felony for purchasing a firearm and lying on the application (about drug use), crickets from the media and DOJ.
While Black Lives Matter/Antifa are praised, supported, and bailed out by Dems, getting non-prosecution agreements after a year of rioting, arson, looting stores, attacking, injuring and killing civilians and police, those involved in the hyped Jan. 6 "riot" except for a few rogues are still being held in the Washington D.C. jail nine months later without bail for basically trespassing and property crimes. None are charged with "insurrection."
Only Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force and Afghanistan veteran, was shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer (who was honored as a hero) while unarmed and posing no threat. What a difference from George Floyd.
Welcome to Biden and Pelosi's America.