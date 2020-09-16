To the Editor:
We have been very fortunate, in the Second District, having two men, Frank LoBiondo, running as a Republican, and Jeff Van Drew, running as a Democrat, tirelessly working to represent everyone in our district.
Many people, whether Democrat, Republican, or independent, crossed party lines, as they recognized the man, not the party, best represented the Second District.
Van Drew, whether a Democrat or Republican, is still the same man who has the interests of his district of prime importance. He has successfully represented our district, as a freeholder, state senator, and congressman in Washington. I believe it would be difficult not to admit this.
His first major achievement was to bring a much-needed community college to Court House - something that benefits future generations. He works for all of his constituents regardless of their political affiliation - young people, working people, and senior citizens.
In our small part of the nation, the name Van Drew stands for someone who cares about everyone in our district. Van Drew, as he has proved, is a valuable asset for the future of the Second District.