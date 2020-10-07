To the Editor:
There is much talk about the security and integrity of mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 election. Concerns over tampering and improper handling have been raised.
Recently, the Cape May City clerk held a random drawing for ballot slot positions for city offices and submitted the names and ballot questions in a certain order to the Cape May County clerk.
The county clerk decided to arrange the slot orders differently. Some of the candidates unsuccessfully challenged the actions of the county clerk and the injunction ordering a delay in ballot mailing was lifted.
The Press of Atlantic City reported, “Ballots for other municipalities in Cape May County are already in the mail, County Clerk (Rita) Fulginiti said on Wednesday (Sept. 23) after the hearing. Without an injunction, she expects to send out the 2,100 Cape May ballots right away.
“'I’ve got them in my car,' she said late Wednesday. 'I’m planning to put them in the mail (Thursday).'”
I feel no need to comment further. I think that about says it all about the integrity of the electoral process and the degree of deference given to ballot security here south of the Tuckahoe.
God grant that the process is different in other parts of our republic.