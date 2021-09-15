To the Editor:
Has Gov. Murphy earned the right to be reelected?
Crime is escalating in our small communities. In North Wildwood, a group attacked a person, playing the “knock out” game. In Avalon, youth became unruly. Knocking over benches and trash cans, throwing them into the dunes. Hordes of youth on the Boardwalk riding bikes and blocking pedestrian traffic, refusing to show officers identification, refusing to reveal their legal names, and being drunk and disorderly.
Police were told by Trenton and Murphy it's hands-off. No arrests for minor and more serious crimes.
Avalon's mayor had to enact a curfew from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. to control the lawlessness.
Mayor Pagliughi stated his actions were “a direct result of Gov. Phil Murphy's destruction of effective enforcement of laws pertaining to juveniles and the elimination of certain police powers.”
In today's twisted society, victims are becoming the drudge of society, being in the wrong place at the wrong time, and violent persons are celebrated. Thugs are glorified in the media with no social skills, outcasts of society, and it's everybody's fault except their own.
Why is society giving these miscreants a third or fourth chance?
God loves the righteous and the sinner. He will provide rain for the farmer who believes and also those that have no belief, but God hates sin and will punish evildoers.
Can our courts proclaim this same principle?
Nationwide, 15% of restaurants have closed permanently. In our seasonal economy, I expect the number to be higher after the season of 2021 is over.
Without wait and support staff, many restaurants are closed mid-week for two or three days.
Murphy's administration has favored big box stores over mom and pops. Our restaurants and small business are dying.
Many on unemployment earned more than working. Add stimulus money, extended unemployment, and enhanced benefits, and our employers' poor reputation of employee treatment, can you blame people for sitting home and couch surfing with a remote?
Is government destroying the work ethic?
Murphy's policies have decimated landlords. Thousands of landlords are bankrupt and selling properties at a substantial discount to relieve massive debt.
Wall Street is purchasing entire blocks of housing and apartment complexes at alarming rates.
Expect the cost of rental housing to increase 30 to 40 % in the next year. Many will be unqualified to rent by credit agencies, background checks, and ruined credit.
Tenants will be unable to afford a down payment on a house and will be renting forever. Today's disenfranchised will become tomorrow's debt slaves.
Main street cannot compete against corporate money. By government design?
Murphy's administrative state of redundant rules and regulations is suffocating our businesses, rental markets, and affecting our very quality of life.
How many have moved to another state since they can no longer afford to live in New Jersey?
He has created a crime problem by eliminating police power and has backed our officers into a position where they cannot perform their sworn duties.
With Covid, he has been moderately successful in slowing the spread of the virus, but he killed the patient in the process.
Murphy has not even addressed property taxes, consolidation, or “home rule.”
Problems abound and Murphy has no clue.
It is time to send Murphy across the river. Let him return to Wall Street. At least he was successful in the corporate world.