Letters to the Editor 2019

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

To the Editor: 

To the voters of this disastrous present administration. No matter how you want to spin it, voters and press, you cannot deny the truth now. 

Who is in charge, Mr. Biden? Certainly, one person cannot make these many blunders, or can they? But it tends to go along with your socialist agenda to change the USA that you told the people you would do.  

Let's see where we are. The oil pipeline you stopped cold. The southern wall you stopped cold. The southern border you turned into a slum.  

You opened the flood gate for thousands of illegals to come into the country from all over the world now. The financial situation that you created we will never get stable again and still, you spend more. The allies have nothing good to say about us.  

I am a veteran. What went on in Afghanistan is self-explanatory to anyone.  

Voters, you better get your act together. If you let this guy keep going, we will all be prisoners of socialism.  

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.