To the Editor:
There’s no question that S. Jersey is unquestionably Republican. Yet, nationally we seem to have a one party system. The GOP is split and in no way controls nationally. The House, Senate, WH and 2 (Ga.) senate seats are now Democratic. Yet when the Republicans were in control they created a large number of corrupted people…
Allow me to list just a few who have had an impact on our country: Roger Stone, P. Maniford, Steve Bannon, and Jared Kushner, Ivanka, Joe Degeneva and wife, to say nothing of Matt Gaetz and Vlad Putin.
The above folks have had an impact on our country this past five years. Don’t you agree?
Also, we have people like Rudy Guilliani who very well may be indicted in NYC.
Considering all of the above, could we sustain going through another five years of these people in government? Would our democracy hold up? I doubt it, however, we have been a strong country now for some 240 years.
Thank you for considering the possibilities or at least thinking of what may happen were we to again place some of these characters in government.