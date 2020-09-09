To the Editor:
I have written before that the people who run the Democrat Party are people who believe that character doesn’t count, the truth doesn’t matter, nothing is sacred, and only suckers obey the law.
It is impossible to maintain a civil society based upon those beliefs. The society will deteriorate into what we are deteriorating into today - a tyranny.
Under the category “only suckers obey the law," in August 2017, under the heading “One Lawyer with a Brief Case,” I wrote about the left-wing lawyers that Robert Mueller picked to conduct an inquisition of President Donald Trump, the purpose of which was to overthrow a duly elected president and negate the results of the 2016 presidential election.
In that letter, I said the following: “These despicable lawyers from the swamp think that the chaos they are perpetuating is a game. Destroying our republic is not a game. Destroying the futures of our children and grandchildren is not a game. Stealing our country is not a game. But then, they don’t care. They’re lawyers. They’ve never taken an oath to do no harm. They only want to 'win' for their clients. Unfortunately, their clients are the swamp things, not the American people.”
This lawlessness by the people who run the Democrat Party has persisted for four years.
I was taught that a characteristic of a professional was that you cared about the society in which you lived. One would, therefore, think that since these people have been blatantly making a mockery of your “profession” for so long, you’d somehow be vehemently expressing outrage.
Specifically, given the perilous existential situation our nation is in right now, one would think that every organization that represents lawyers and every law school faculty in the nation would be locking arms and, in unison, saying, “We’re mad as hell, and we’re not going to take it anymore.”
Instead, all we get is silence and evidence of complicity (a law professor witness for the Democrat’s impeachment committee at one time said that using the truism “fake news” is an impeachable offense). Where are the lawyers?
In an Oct. 11, 2019, speech to Notre Dame’s law school by Attorney General Bill Barr (a true American hero who, like the president, is doing everything he can to save our nation) pointed out that the law is being used as a battering ram to break down traditional moral values and to establish moral relativism as a new orthodoxy.
He said that the law has been used aggressively to force religious people and entities to subscribe to practices and policies that are antithetical to their faith.
A current example is that Joe Biden is going to continue to use Obamacare to force the Little Sisters of the Poor to provide contraceptive and abortifacient coverage in their health plans. Like most bullies, he’ll do it with a smile on his face, just as the Black Lives Matter bullies were probably doing when they interrupted that service in that little Baptist church in Troy, New York.
The most important self-help book ever written is Aristotle’s Nichomachean Ethics (Hillsdale College has been giving a free online course on it).
One of its key points is that the most dangerous type of person is one who is clever. Unfortunately, for our nation, there appears to be an abundance of clever people in the lawyering industry who are deliberately contributing to the demise of our nation.